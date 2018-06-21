Elmar Mammadyarov meets with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makey within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers' meeting in Minsk on June 21-21.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude for the high hospitality shown to him and his delegation during the visit.

Speaking about the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, the two ministers expressed satisfaction with the establishment of friendly and partner relations based on mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and Belarus over the past years.

At the meeting, the Ministers praised the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and noted that cooperation between the two countries was developing successfully in all spheres in accordance with the will of the Heads of State.

Noting that our countries have successfully cooperated within international organizations persuant to the spirit of bilateral cooperation, they emphasized the importance of further continuation of mutual support.

During the meeting, the Ministers also exchanged views on the issues of international and regional agenda.

News.Az

