Elmar Mammadyarov met with Maltese Prime Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the official visit to the Republic of Malta, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the Maltese PM Joseph Muscat.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that in the meeting, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations.

He said that Malta is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that the visit will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

As a current EU chairing state, J. Muscat stressed that Malta supports signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan as well readiness to contribute to the coordination of the agreement.

During the meeting, views exchanged on development of relations in various fields, transnational energy and transport projects, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az