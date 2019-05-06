Elmar Mammadyarov receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

During the meeting, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (the Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, remembering with appreciation his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev in April of this year, and noted that this meeting was very productive and interesting discussions were held during the meeting.

Underlining the next Summit meeting of the Turkic Council dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Council to be hosted by Azerbaijan, Secretary General B.Amreyev expressed confidence that this Summit will be organized at the highest level by Azerbaijan. The parties had a broad exchange of views on the preparatory works for the upcoming Summit meeting.

Baghdad Amreyev briefed on the latest reforms in a number of areas within the organization, including economic, trade, financial, and transport spheres, as well as about the establishment of relations with the relevant international organizations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan, as always, will continue to make its contribution to the activities of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking states.

News.Az

