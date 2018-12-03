Elmar Mammadyarov to meet Armenia’s acting FM on Dec. 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milano on December 5, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on December 3.

The meeting will take place through the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America).

The meeting will also be attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides will discuss the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az