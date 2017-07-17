Elmar Mammadyarov: We need to discuss definite plan for Karabakh conflict settlement

Elmar Mammadyarov: We need to discuss definite plan for Karabakh conflict settlement

"Meetings are an important element in the conflict resolution process."

"Discussion of a definite plan for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its implementation must be ensured at a possible meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia."

According to Oxu.Az, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made the due statement in an interview with RIA Novosti.

On the initiative of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Brussels hosted the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian. A proposal to hold a meeting at the level of the heads of state was voiced during the meting

"Foreign Ministers, accordingly, must coordinate this proposal with the heads of state. Meetings are an important element in the conflict resolution process," Mammadyarov said.

However, the minister noted that these meetings should not be held for the sake of meetings.

"If a meeting is held at the level of the presidents, I think it is necessary to ensure discussion of the plan proposed by the co-chairs for the settlement of the conflict and its implementation. That's why we always emphasize the need for substantive talks," he added.

News.Az

