Yandex metrika counter

Elmir Velizadeh: Internet users make up 80% of Azerbaijani population

  • Tech
  • Share
Elmir Velizadeh: Internet users make up 80% of Azerbaijani population

The number of Internet users in Azerbaijan has been published, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications & High Technologies Elmir Velizadeh stated about this at a conference on cybersecurity in Baku.

He noted that digital information technologies are currently developing rapidly in Azerbaijan: "The fiber-optic LTE network is expanding. Preparatory work is underway on switching to 5G, and testing is underway. Internet users make up 80% of the country's population. All these conditions the high level of cyberspace security in our country."

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      