Elmir Velizadeh: Internet users make up 80% of Azerbaijani population
The number of Internet users in Azerbaijan has been published, Fineko/abc.az reports.
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications & High Technologies Elmir Velizadeh stated about this at a conference on cybersecurity in Baku.
He noted that digital information technologies are currently developing rapidly in Azerbaijan: "The fiber-optic LTE network is expanding. Preparatory work is underway on switching to 5G, and testing is underway. Internet users make up 80% of the country's population. All these conditions the high level of cyberspace security in our country."
News.Az