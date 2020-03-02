Elmir Velizadeh: Internet users make up 80% of Azerbaijani population

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Internet users in Azerbaijan has been published, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications & High Technologies Elmir Velizadeh stated about this at a conference on cybersecurity in Baku.

He noted that digital information technologies are currently developing rapidly in Azerbaijan: "The fiber-optic LTE network is expanding. Preparatory work is underway on switching to 5G, and testing is underway. Internet users make up 80% of the country's population. All these conditions the high level of cyberspace security in our country."

News.Az

News.Az