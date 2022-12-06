Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos may visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Founder and Chief Executive of Space X Elon Musk and Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos may visit Azerbaijan to participate in the International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6, 2023.

This was announced by Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation Christian Feichtinger during a meeting with the representatives of embassies and diplomatic corps accredited to Baku. The meeting was dedicated to the International Astronautical Congress to be hosted by Baku, News.Az reports.

Feichtinger said the Congress on the topic “Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance” will be attended by more than 6,000 guests, including representatives of NASA, CNES, Airbus, Boeing, JAXA and TUA, as well as several countries.

News.Az