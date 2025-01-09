Elon Musk considers ways to oust UK PM Starmer - report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly held private discussions with his allies about how to remove British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the next general election, sources told the Financial Times , News.Az reports.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Musk and his "right-wing allies" are exploring ways to "destabilize the UK Labor government."In particular, "Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements — notably the right-wing populist Reform UK party — to force a change of prime minister before the next election."The newspaper also notes that Musk "has taken a keen interest in British politics over the past six months, and made increasingly strident criticism of Starmer’s government."

News.Az