Elon Musk considers ways to oust UK PM Starmer - report
Elon Musk (right) has waged an angry and predominantly one-way feud with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: Reuters/Getty Images
US entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly held private discussions with his allies about how to remove British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the next general election, sources told the Financial Times, News.Az reports.Sources close to the matter revealed that Musk and his "right-wing allies" are exploring ways to "destabilize the UK Labor government."
In particular, "Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements — notably the right-wing populist Reform UK party — to force a change of prime minister before the next election."
The newspaper also notes that Musk "has taken a keen interest in British politics over the past six months, and made increasingly strident criticism of Starmer’s government."