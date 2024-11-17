Elon Musk "mocks" Volodymyr Zelensky: Polish portal writes

+ ↺ − 16 px

American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk "mocks" Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, ridiculing his statement that US President-elect Donald Trump will not be able to force Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, News.az reports citing the Polish portal Do Rzeczy.

"Musk mocks Zelensky. Now Elon Musk has ridiculed President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine is an independent country that cannot be forced to "sit and listen at the negotiating table," the text says.The day before, Musk said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a "great sense of humor" after his words that Trump will not be able to force Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia."During this war, our people and I personally proved in negotiations with the US and Trump and Biden and with other European leaders that the rhetoric of "sit down and listen" does not work with us," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

