Elon Musk plans to gather his all children and wives together
Elon Musk wants to one day colonize Mars; but in the meantime, he has been focused on populating planet Earth—fathering a brood of at least 11 children by three different women, almost all of whom he reportedly now wants to house in a sprawling compound in Austin, Texas, News.Az reports citing Marketwatch .
The 53-year-old Tesla founder has made no secret of his concerns about decreasing birth rates in the U.S., claiming in a July 2022 post shared on X (which he owns) that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
Musk, who is worth around $270 billion, according to Forbes, appears to have been on something of a personal mission to prevent that so-called crisis by fathering as many children as possible—welcoming 12 children since 2002. His firstborn baby died of sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old.
And now, he has grand plans to bring all of his children together under one metaphorical roof, according to the New York Times, which reports that the businessman has purchased a trio of mansions in the Texas city, with a view of having his “children and two of their three mothers occupying adjoining properties.”
The outlet states that Musk has “told people close to him in recent months” that he believes this arrangement will allow his younger children to “be a part of one another’s lives,” while enabling the SpaceX founder to “schedule time among them.”
Although Musk’s alleged Austin property purchases have remained shrouded in secrecy, the Times claims that he owns a 14,400-square-foot, Tuscan-style villa in the city, adding that he also “helped purchase” a six-bedroom property directly behind it.
The total cost of those properties, the outlet states, was “about $35 million.”
Extra security has reportedly been spotted outside the property whenever Musk is rumored to be in town.
In addition, he is also understood to spend at least some of his time in Austin—where Tesla is based—at another mansion that is a 10-minute walk from his budding compound.
At the moment, the Times states that only one of the three women with whom Musk is known to have fathered children is living in the homes—Shivon Zilis, who is an executive at another one of his companies, Neuralink.
Realtor.com has contacted Musk’s spokesperson for comment.
It is unclear which of the other mothers Musk has in mind as a future roommate; however, his former partner, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is known to have been living in Austin for at least a few years during their relationship.
Musk and Grimes welcomed three children together between 2020 and 2022 and have sparked furious controversy with their choice of names for the kids: X Æ A-Xii, 4, who is known as “X;” Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, who is known as “Y;” and Techno Mechanicus, who was secretly born in 2022 and goes by “Tau.”
However, Grimes and Musk are currently involved in a legal battle over the custody of their children, so it is unclear whether she would ever consent to join his proposed communal living setup.
After his first child tragically died, Musk welcomed five other kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson: transgender daughter, Vivian, from who he is estranged, and her twin, Griffin, both of whom are now 20; and triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai.
Following his divorce, Musk had a highly publicized relationship with British actress Talulah Riley, whom he wed and divorced on two occasions. The pair never had children.
He secretly welcomed twins with Zilis in 2021, then confirmed in 2024 that they had quietly had a third child. The names of these three children have not been revealed.
The SpaceX owner is obsessed with declining birthrates and often voices his opinions about the subject on X, the social media company he owns.
“It should be considered a national emergency to have kids,” he posted in June. Another post read, “I’m doing my best to encourage more people to become parents and ideally have three or more kids, so humanity can grow.”
Even while he stumps for Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign, Musk has moved many of his business operations to Austin.
Musk has publicly offered his DNA to others, including Taylor Swift after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president in September. After she signed off her Instagram post with “Childless Cat Lady,” Musk took to X with: “Fine Taylor…you win…I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”
The multibillionaire reportedly donated $75 million to a super PAC he set up in support of Trump in just three months, with a focus on encouraging voters to cast their ballots in states that are likely to be the most closely contested.
Interestingly, news of Musk’s alleged homebuying spree in Austin comes just a few years after he made the shocking decision to sell “almost all of his physical possessions,” including multiple properties.
In a series of tweets posted on X in 2020, Musk shared that he planned to “own no house.”
One year later, he revealed that he had moved into a $50,000 tiny home on the SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, posting on X: “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.”
