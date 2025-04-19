Elon Musk plans to visit India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk said on Saturday he was planning to visit India later in the year, a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had discussed technology with the billionaire entrepreneur.

"I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!", Musk wrote in a post on his X social media platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Modi said he had discussed collaboration in technology and innovation in a message on X on Friday, without saying when the discussions took place.

