Yandex metrika counter

Elon Musk plans to visit India

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Elon Musk plans to visit India
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk said on Saturday he was planning to visit India later in the year, a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had discussed technology with the billionaire entrepreneur.

"I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!", Musk wrote in a post on his X social media platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Modi said he had discussed collaboration in technology and innovation in a message on X on Friday, without saying when the discussions took place.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      