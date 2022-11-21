Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reinstated former US President Donald Trump's account on Saturday, almost two years after the ban, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Trump's account is now online and has over 52 million followers, though he has not tweeted yet.

Musk's decision came after a slim majority of users voted in favor of his survey question that asked whether Trump should be allowed back on Twitter.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Voice of the people, voice of God."

"Reinstate former President Trump," was a poll launched Friday by Musk which garnered more than 15 million votes.

While 51.8% of users voted yes, 48,2% said no.

Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter under the previous ownership permanently suspended his account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.

News.Az