Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his “pedo guy” Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be

Musk, 48, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc and founder of the rocket company SpaceX, also apologized to the plaintiff from the witness stand in the packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Musk was the first witness called to testify in the lawsuit brought against him by British cave diver who gained fame for his lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year.

The diver, Vernon Unsworth, has accused Musk of falsely labeling him a pedophile on Twitter and is seeking unspecified punitive and other money damages.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine to assist in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in July 2018.

Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was successfully completed, that Musk’s offer was a “PR stunt” and that Musk should “stick his submarine where it hurts.”

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called the cave diver a “pedo guy.” Musk later apologized for the comment, saying the term was a common insult in South Africa where he grew up.

Unsworth has called the slur a lie that harmed his reputation.

