Elon Musk’s father urges Keir Starmer to resign as UK Prime Minister
Image: Getty/LBC
Elon Musk’s father has accused England of “going back 400 years to the Tudor times” as he called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, News.az reports citing The Independent.Errol Musk also criticised Labour cabinet members for previous comments about President-elect Donald Trump.
Appearing on Andrew Marr’s LBC show on Wednesday (20 November), Mr Musk said: “England has gone back to the Tudor times, you’ve gone back 400 years with this government.”
When asked about his thoughts on Sir Keir, Mr Musk added: “He needs to reign before four years, he needs to resign in the next three months.”