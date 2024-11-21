Elon Musk’s father urges Keir Starmer to resign as UK Prime Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s father has accused England of “going back 400 years to the Tudor times” as he called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, News.az reports citing The Independent .

Errol Musk also criticised Labour cabinet members for previous comments about President-elect Donald Trump.Appearing on Andrew Marr’s LBC show on Wednesday (20 November), Mr Musk said: “England has gone back to the Tudor times, you’ve gone back 400 years with this government.”When asked about his thoughts on Sir Keir, Mr Musk added: “He needs to reign before four years, he needs to resign in the next three months.”

