Embassies of 50 countries reopen in Kyiv: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The embassies of fifty countries have already resumed their work in Kyiv, said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“This is very important and of symbolic nature. Every embassy returning to our capital is a proof of confidence in our victory,” said Zelenskyy, stressing that Ukraine will defend its statehood in the war with Russia.

The president also said that from now on, foreign ambassadors will present their credentials in Saint Sophia Cathedral, which is considered the sacred, historical and statehood center of the Ukrainian people.

News.Az