Embassy: Mexico is Azerbaijan's major trading partner among Latin American countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

During January-July 2020, the bilateral trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan accumulated a total of $34.5 million dollars, confirming the position of Mexico as one of the key trade partners of Azerbaijan among Latin American countries, Mexican Embassy in the country told AZERTAC.

According to the embassy, despite the difficulties generated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the international trade, the bilateral trade shows a favorable trend. Although the amount of January-July 2020 represents a 5% reduction in comparison with the same period of 2019, the trade exchange between Mexico and Azerbaijan continues growing in 2020. Also, it is registered a 13% increment in July, in comparison with June 2020. It positioned Mexico on 26th place as origin country of products, imported by Azerbaijan.

“The main Mexican exportations taken place in 2020 refer to hydrocarbon and transport sectors, concentrating in the sale of pipes for oil sector and automobiles of different sizes, which are used for inter-urban transport,” the embassy said.

News.Az