Embassy: "No visa penalty will be imposed on Azerbaijani citizens staying in Turkey for more than 30 days after the border is closed"

"After the closure of the border between Azerbaijan and Turkey due to measures to combat coronavirus, there are some citizens who came to Turkey and could not return, and their visas have expired. The registration of those citizens who applied to us is underway," a spokesman for the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey Elvin Suleymanli told APA's Turkey bureau.

Suleymanli said that the embassy held talks and an agreement was reached between the two countries.

"The Turkish Foreign Ministry will be informed about these citizens and they will be able to return without any fines or deportation," he noted.

Suleymanli also added that the embassy registers our citizens who remain in Turkey after the border is closed via https://tinyurl.com/rlpgpa2 and those who are in need of assistance. they are provided with one-time assistance.

He noted that many of our citizens, including students, took advantage and will be provided one-time assistance until flights between the two countries are resumed.

Azerbaijani citizens, whose appeal to the embassy, are provided with food cost 200 Turkish lira from the relevant grocery stores in Turkey.

