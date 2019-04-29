Embassy of Azerbaijan to the UK hosts presentation of “Cry” book by Gunel Anarqizi and Leyla Begim

Presentation of “Cry” book by Gunel Anarqizi and Leyla Begim was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan on April 25th. The event was organized by Baku Book Centre an

The opening ceremony began by welcoming speech of Mr. Ambassador Tahir Taghizade.

The presentation featured recital of certain passages of the book both in prose and poetry. The book comprises a wide array of richly evocative poetry, poesie and short stories relating to the tragedy of the unresolved Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. Works include the emotional and deeply-felt 'Weeping for Karabakh' by Leyla Begim and 'A Letter to Dad' by Gunel Anarqizi.

The book received its official launch at Baku Book Centre on 26 February and was dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly Genocide.

The launch of the book in London was followed by reception and networking time for AWAUK members and friends of Azerbaijan.

Copies of the autographed book were made available after the event.

