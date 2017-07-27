Yandex metrika counter

Embassy of Costa Rica to open in Azerbaijan soon

Embassy of Costa Rica to open in Azerbaijan soon

The Embassy of Costa Rica in Azerbaijan will open in nearest future, Oxu.Az informs citing Report.

The charge d'Affaires of Costa Rica to Azerbaijan Jairo Francisco Lopez Bolanos will arrive in Baku soon in this regard. He will be engaged in looking for a relevant compartment for the Embassy and other administrative issues. 

News.Az 

