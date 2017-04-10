+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Egypt in Azerbaijan lowered flag to half-mast in connection with the mourning, declared in Egypt after the terrorist attacks.

Report informs citing the Egyptian embassy in Azerbaijan that the mourning will last for three days.

At least 43 people died as a result of two explosions in churches of Christian Copts in Egypt on April 9. According to the Ministry of Health of the country, 27 people were killed in an explosion in a church in Tanta. In addition, 16 people, including three policemen were killed in an explosion in Alexandria.

Notably, ISIS took responsibility for the attacks on the churches in Egypt.

News.Az

News.Az