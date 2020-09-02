Embassy: Turkey has been member of OSCE MG since its establishment

Turkey has been a member of the OSCE Minsk Group since the organization's establishment, Huseyin Altinalan, press attache of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, exclusively told News.Az.

He was commenting on the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Anna Naghdalyan, that Yerevan does not consider Turkey to be a mediator on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Turkish diplomat regarded the statement by the Armenian side as ‘nonsense’.

“Azerbaijan is a fraternal country to Turkey. Our position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has always been clear. They [Armenians] can say whatever they want, but we just have to continue our work and strengthen our brotherhood,” he added.

