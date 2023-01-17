Yandex metrika counter

Emergency blackouts introduced in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv region

  • World
  • Share
Emergency blackouts introduced in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv region

Emergency power outages have been enforced in Kyiv and Kyiv region, therefore stabilization schedules are currently not in effect, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform. 

"Emergency power outages are in place across the region. Schedules for stabilizing power outages, drawn up earlier, are currently not in effect," the statement reads.

As reported, the energy infrastructure is being restored following Russia's 12th missile strike. 

Repair works are ongoing at all facilities damaged by shelling.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      