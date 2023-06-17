Emergency measures declared in parts of Serbia after heavy rainfall triggers flooding

Emergency measures declared in parts of Serbia after heavy rainfall triggers flooding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia declared a state of emergency in dozens of areas on Friday due to floods caused by heavy rains, News.Az reports.

As of Friday morning, 55 people have been evacuated in the country, which introduced emergency measures in 42 cities and districts, Deputy Minister of Interior Luka Causic said.

Causic said blanket measures had been introduced in five cities, while a partial state of emergency was introduced in two others.

Likewise, 23 districts are under emergency measures across their entire area, as are parts of 12 others, he added.

Homes and workplaces were flooded after several rivers overflowed, causing road closures and congested traffic, according to Causic.

The Serbian Meteorological Institute warned that the rains would continue through the weekend.

News.Az