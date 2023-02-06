Emergency rescue forces leave for Türkiye on Azerbaijani president’s instructions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, a group of 400 emergency rescue forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) on Monday left for Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of the strong earthquake, as well as support search and rescue operations in the quake-hit areas, News.Az reports.

The team includes the relevant personnel of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Defense, the State Fire Protection Service, the Civil Defense Forces and the Baku Regional Center.

The planes provided with the necessary rescue equipment, including specially trained search-and-rescue dogs will deliver the team from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Adana, Türkiye.

News.Az