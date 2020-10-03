Emergency Situations Ministry: Armenian army continues shelling Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, continue to fire at the civilians of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The Armed Forces of Armenia fire from heavy artillery mounts at densely populated Azerbaijani cities and villages, civilian objects, including private and apartment buildings, farms, destroy civilian objects, inflict significant damage to property of both civilians and the state.

As a result of the shell fired by the armed forces of Armenia, a fire broke out at a facility owned by a citizen in the center of the Terter region. The fire was extinguished thanks to the prompt intervention of fire brigades of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergencies, part of the facility was saved from the fire. In addition, the fires that broke out in the Agjabadi territory of the Aggol National Park, in the Shikharkh village of the Terter region, the city of Horadiz in the Fizuli region as a result of artillery strikes from the Armenian Armed Forces, could not be extinguished due to the continuous shelling of these territories.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that in order to immediately eliminate damage, extinguish fires that have arisen as a result of Armenian shelling of various objects, including civil, as well as private and apartment buildings, farms, infrastructure facilities, the Ministry is working in an enhanced mode. In connection with emergencies, the ministry asks to call the hotline "112".

News.Az