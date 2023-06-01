Emir of Qatar sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, News.az reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to express to you my warm greetings and congratulations, coupled with my best wishes of continued well-being and success to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people," the letter reads.

News.Az