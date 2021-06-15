Emirates logs first annual loss in over 30 years due to pandemic

Emirates logs first annual loss in over 30 years due to pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag carrier, Emirates airline, posted a $5.5 billion annual loss on Tuesday, its first in more than three decades as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the aviation industry.

The carrier said it received a capital injection of $3.1 billion from its owner, the government of Dubai, to help it survive the crisis.

The Emirates group was "hit hard by the drop in demand for international air travel as countries closed their borders and imposed stringent travel restrictions," said chairperson and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"No one knows when the pandemic will be over, but we know recovery will be patchy," he said in a statement.

The Middle East's largest carrier said that the fallout triggered a loss of 20.3 billion dirhams ($5.5 billion) over the financial year to March, after last year's 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) profit.

The airline, which was forced to temporarily suspend operations last year, saw revenue fall 66% to $8.4 billion.

Over the fiscal year, Emirates carried 6.6 million passengers, down 88% from the same period in the previous year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a tremendous toll on human lives, communities, economies, and on the aviation and travel industry," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Economies and companies that entered pandemic times in a strong position, will be better placed to bounce back."

(c) Daily Sabah

News.Az

News.Az