Emmanuel Macron: France to remain committed to its obligations as MG co-chair

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on 28 May – Republic Day, APA reported.

The letter reads as follows:

“Dear Mr President, I extend to You and the entire people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the national holiday of Azerbaijan. The numerous high-level meetings which took place in the past period, especially your visit to France on March 14th, 2017, was indicative of the quality and vibrancy of bilateral relations between France and Azerbaijan. Your personal attitude towards our bilateral relations is known to me and I hope we will mutually benefit from the tremendous development potential of these relations in all areas in the future. Moreover, I assure you that France will remain committed to its obligations as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair as to finding a negotiated, fair, and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Please accept, Dear Mr President, the assurances of my deepest respect.”

