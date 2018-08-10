Emomali Rahmon: Our positions with Azerbaijan coincide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, following the results of today's talks in Baku, came to the conclusion that for closer cooperation it is important to use existing opportunities.

After the signing ceremony of documents with Azerbaijan, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said:

"Today, within the framework of the political dialogue, a constructive and interesting exchange of views on a wide range of both bilateral and regional and international issues was held. Ilham Heydarovich and I came to the opinion that for closer cooperation it is important to make greater use of existing opportunities.

"In particular, I want to note that our positions on all these issues coincide. This is a good basis for cooperation and partnership in this direction. We also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus. "

News.Az

