Emomali Rahmon to visit Azerbaijan
- 18 Jul 2018 07:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 132455
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/emomali-rahmon-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's trips to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are scheduled for August 2018.
Asia-Plus have informed citing the government of Tajikistan that the leader of Tajikistan will pay an official visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
As a result of the visit, a new package of agreements between the two states is planned to be signed.
News.Az