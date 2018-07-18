Emomali Rahmon to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's trips to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are scheduled for August 2018.

Asia-Plus have informed citing the government of Tajikistan that the leader of Tajikistan will pay an official visit to Baku at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As a result of the visit, a new package of agreements between the two states is planned to be signed.

News.Az

