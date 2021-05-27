Emperor of Japan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
27 May 2021
- 05 Oct 2025 06:58
Politics
Emperor Naruhito of Japan has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country,” the letter reads.