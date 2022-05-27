Emperor of Japan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emperor of Japan Naruhito congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country,” Emperor Naruhito said in his congratulatory message.

News.Az