Employee of Azerbaijani emergency situations ministry injured in mine blast in Aghdam

An employee of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations was injured in a landmine blast in the country’s Aghdam district on Friday, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The injured is Captain Suleyman Heydarov, Head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry.

Doctors provide the injured with necessary medical care, the press service said.

News.Az