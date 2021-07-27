Employee of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency injured in mine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bahruz Nasirov, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was injured in an anti-personnel mine explosion in Jabrayil district on July 27, the Jabrayil district prosecutor’s office said.

Nasirov was sent to Mehdili village of Jabrayil district to search for unexploded ordnance.

As a result of the mine explosion, the agency employee was wounded.

The employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, forensic medical expertise was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

News.Az