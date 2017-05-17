Enemy fires on Azerbaijani positions and settlements in Aghdam direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units intensively fired on the Azerbaijani positions and settlements in the direction of Aghdam district since the evening of May 16 and during the night.

The Defense Ministry told AzVision.az that due to the low quality of the combat drones used by the enemy, no damage was caused.

“The enemy was silenced by retaliatory actions immediately taken by Azerbaijani armed forces. No damage was caused to combat equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and no losses were recorded among the staff. The shells fired by the enemy fell on desert sowing areas and nearby settlements”, said the ministry.

The Defense Ministry informs that the Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation.

News.Az

