"Energy and Security Partnership" forum between Azerbaijani and Turkish youth organized in Baku

"Energy and Security Partnership" forum between Azerbaijani and Turkish youth organized in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A youth forum entitled "Partnership in Energy and Security" jointly organized by ASAP (Azerbaijani Student and Alumni Platform) and Bahçeşehir University with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was addressed by Vazeh Asgarov, Acting Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Gadir Khalilov, Acting Director of Youth Foundation, Sevda Mansurova, Executive Director of Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, and Esra Hatipoglu, Rector of Bahçeşehir University (online).

The sessions include such topics as development of relations between the youth of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, energy security in the region, the need to involve young people in international events related to the environment such as COP29.

The speakers exchanged views on the geostrategic nature of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations in the region, the importance of the environment in the implementation of the UN's sustainable development goals, and topics related to COP29, and answered the questions of the participants.

The forum continues with panel discussions with the participation of Bahçeşehir University professors Zekeriya Tüzen, Abdullah Agar, Ebru Canan Sokullu, Yücel Batu Salman, Ahmet Sedat Aybar.

News.Az