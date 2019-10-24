Energy Charter Secretary General: Action Plan for Energy Efficiency preparing in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of the first draft bill "On the efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" was completed last year, the Energy Charter Secretary General Urban Rusnak said at the opening of the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

This year, we have begun preparing the first National Action Plan for Energy Efficiency in Azerbaijan, which is expected to be completed by late 2019 and will be discussed with relevant authorities in early 2020, the secretary general said.

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

