Energy minister: Expanded introduction of renewable energy sources - priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy

The priority of Azerbaijan's modern energy policy is the expanded use of renewable energy sources, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in Baku within the 14th Baku Summer Energy School at ADA University dedicated to "Energy Policy of Azerbaijan and the Growing Role of Renewable Energy Sources", Trend reports.

“Besides the expanded use of renewable energy sources, the priorities of Azerbaijan's modern energy policy are also an increase in the efficiency of the energy system and the gradual transition to the liberal market model, the reform process which is carried out under the leadership of the Azerbaijani president,” the minister added.

"For this purpose, four new bills have been prepared, two more new bills and the Long-Term Development Strategy of the Energy Sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been developed, pilot projects have been implemented with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power company and the UAE’s Masdar company with a capacity of 440 megawatts,” Shahbazov added.

“We plan to begin construction of 240 megawatt wind and solar power stations and 200 megawatt solar power stations by the end of the year,” the minister stressed.

“The stations, which will be built through $400 million-investments, are expected to generate 1.4 billion kilowatt hours of electricity per year,” Shahbazov said. “The construction of these stations will save more than 300 million cubic meters of natural gas, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 600,000 tons and create hundreds of new jobs.”

“At the same time, the preparation is underway to create additional capacity of about 1,000 megawatts through the auctions," the minister added.

News.Az