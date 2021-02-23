Energy ministers of Turkic Council countries to hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the ministers of energy of the Turkic Council will be convened in virtual format on Wednesday, the organization said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Kazakh Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev, Kyrgyz Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev, Uzbek Minister of Energy Alisher Sultanov and Hungarian State Secretary for Energy Policy, Ministry of Innovation and Technology Attila Steiner will attend the meeting.

The ministers will evaluate the existing multilateral energy cooperation, make discussions on the cooperation opportunities in development and diversification of energy routes, as well as improvement of intra-regional energy connectivity among the Member and Observer States.

News.Az