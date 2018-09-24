Energy Ministry talks linking energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Creation of the Azerbaijan-Iran-Georgia energy corridor is one of the priority issues, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

"The current capacity of import and export of electricity between the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Georgia is 650 megawatts, between the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Iran - 400 megawatts. Measures are being taken to expand these capacities. Negotiations are underway to develop the Azerbaijan-Iran-Georgia energy corridor."

"Negotiations on the construction of the second Yashma-Derbent interstate power transmission line are currently underway with the Russian Energy Ministry," the ministry added.

"An agreement was reached at a tripartite meeting of the deputy ministers of energy of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, held in Baku in April, to hold activities related to construction of the second Yashma-Derbent interstate 330 kilovolt power transmission line between the energy systems of Azerbaijan and Russia," the ministry said.

"According to the agreement, discussions are held within a working group with participation of representatives of the energy ministries of the two countries," the ministry said. "The second meeting of the working group is planned to be held in Moscow."

The capacity of the Azerbaijani energy system is more than 6,000 megawatts.

