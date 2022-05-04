Energy sector among important areas of co-op with Azerbaijan, says EU

The energy sector is one of the important areas of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat pointed to the existing potential for further expansion of EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation.

He stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor, one of the largest projects between the EU and Azerbaijan, is an example of a successfully developing partnership in this sector.

“The energy partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan also extends to the renewable energy sector,” Michalko added.

News.Az