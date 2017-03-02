Yandex metrika counter

Energy tariffs to remain unchanged in Azerbaijan this year

Azerenergy does not plan to review energy tariffs in 2017, Standard&Poor`s Global Ratings (S&P) reported.

“In 2016 Azerenergy increased the tariffs about 33% and compensated 50%-growth in the price of gas purchased from SOCAR. We don’t expect these tariffs will be reviewed”, the agency said.
 
S&P reported that the last tariff changes did not Azerenergy’s financial outcomes: “According to our forecasts, operating activities will be profitable. However, the company will continue to operate on loss”.  

News.Az 

