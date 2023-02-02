Engineering support measures continue in planned manner: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to organize service and combat activities in any weather conditions, the necessary activities are being carried out in the military units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in difficult and mountainous areas, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other state structures, a total of up to 3,600 km of roads in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan regions were cleared from snow cover throughout January 2023 to maintain the evacuation roads in constant working order, as well as ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of military vehicle convoys.

Engineering support measures continue in the liberated territories according to the plan.

News.Az