Engineering support measures underway for Azerbaijan’s military units deployed in difficult terrain: Defense Ministry

In the military units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in difficult terrain and mountainous areas, necessary measures are being taken to organize service-combat activities in all weather conditions, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of the interaction of the Engineering Troops with other government agencies, from February 1 to date of the current year a total of 2780 km roads have been cleared of snow in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan regions to maintain the evacuation roads in constant working condition, to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of military vehicle convoys.

News.Az