English health chief boss says COVID-19 spreading widely across all ages

COVID-19 is spreading widely across all age groups in England and there are increased hospital and intensive care admissions, particularly among older people, a top health official said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“We’re seeing clear signs this virus is now spreading widely across all age groups and I am particularly worried by the increase in rates of admission to hospital and intensive care among older people,” said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England.

“This could be a warning of far worse things to come,” she said. “Our monitoring also suggests we’re seeing a spike in other viruses that cause the common cold.”

