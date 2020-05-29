English Premier League announces June 17 restart

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Premier League season will restart on June 17 provided all safety requirements have been put in place, the league said on Thursday after meeting with all 20 clubs, Reuters reports.

The season will get back under way on that Wednesday with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, which are both games in hand.

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. All games will be played without fans in attendance.

With the restrictions on the broadcasting of Saturday 3pm games lifted, the league said all 92 remaining matches will be broadcast live in the UK by its existing broadcast partners: Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime.

The BBC, normally limited to a highlights show, will broadcast Premier League matches live for the first time since the English top-flight broke away from the Football League in 1992. The licence-fee funded network will have four games.

Subscription-based Sky Sports will have 64 of the remaining games with 25 of those matches broadcast on free channels.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but teams returned to small group training last week and on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling.

Liverpool, bidding to lift their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points.

News.Az