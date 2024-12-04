Entire S. Korean cabinet considers resignation amid political crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's cabinet ministers have collectively tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The latest development came as the South Korean government scrambled to make multiple moves in response to the country's political crisis.South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has expressed his willingness to "serve the public until the final moment", News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Han was scheduled to meet with the ruling People Power Party leadership and senior aides to President Yoon Suk-yeol Wednesday afternoon, Chosun Ilbo reported.In the meantime, the authorities announced plans to rein in repercussions in financial markets.The central bank announced on Wednesday that it will provide "ample liquidity" to stabilize the stock market, after the Korea Composite Stock Price Index slid almost 2 percent late in the morning trading session on the day.The resignations come in the wake of the unprecedented martial law declaration, which was quickly overturned by parliament, creating significant political turbulence in South Korea.Yoon had declared martial law at 10.25 p.m. Tuesday (1325GMT) but announced lifting it at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, (1927GMT, Tuesday), for the first time in 45 years. But 190 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament voted down his move, making it obligatory on him to comply with their motion.A Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo passed the resolution after Yoon backtracked from his decision to impose martial law, which had been rejected by most of the lawmakers.

