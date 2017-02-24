Entrance exams to be free in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures regarding regulation of organization of admission of students to higher and secondary special educational institutions.

APA reports that in accordance with the prices set by Tariff Council to participate in the exams held by State Examination Center on admission to the bachelor level (basic education on medical education) of higher and secondary special educational institutions, the amount for participation of Azerbaijani citizens from following category, who graduated from secondary schools, will be paid by state budget.

- Applicants applied for participation in the exams on student admission to the secondary special educational institution for the first time;

- Applicants applied for participation in the exams on student admission to the bachelor level (basic education on medical education) of higher institutions for the first time.

The State Examination Center is to prepare the list of those applicants and submit to the Finance Ministry within 15 days after the document admission ends.

The Finance Ministry is to provide payment of funds required for participation of those applicants to the State Examination Centre and consideration of these funds in the drafts state budgets for 2018 and next years.

News.Az

News.Az