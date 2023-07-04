Entrepreneurs lose around billion euros due to riots in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the ongoing riots across France since June 27, entrepreneurs have lost around a billion euros, Medef, the largest organization of French employers, said on July 3.

It’s too early to give an exact quantification of the damage, but it’s now ‘more than a billion euros, not counting the damage to tourism; the videos of the riots that have gone around the world are spoiling the image of France,” Medef president Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux said in an interview with the daily Le Parisien.

Tourist organizations in France indicate e.g. to m cancellations of reservations and arrivals by foreign tourists, in particular by Americans.

Restaurateurs and hoteliers demand government support in connection with the destruction of restaurants located in the so-called sensitive neighbourhoods of French cities and massive cancellations by customers.

After just four nights of clashes, the intensity of the violence suggests a far greater toll than the 2005 urban riots or the yellow vest movement, writes Le Parisien. The urban riots known as the “Uprising of the Cities” in 2005 began after the deaths of teenagers aged 17 and 15 who were electrocuted at a transistor station in Clichy-sous-Bois in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, where they had taken refuge from police scrutiny. The clashes between the youth and the police lasted for three weeks.

News.Az