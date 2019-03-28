Entrepreneurs, who suffered from fire in Baku mall to get compensations

Entrepreneurs, who suffered from the fire in “Diglas” shopping center in Baku, will receive compensations by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, he

Today, another meeting was held with those who got affected by fire in the Diglas shopping center in the Nizami district of Baku. The meeting was attended by the deputy head of the department for regional management and work with local self-government bodies of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Huseyn Movsumov, the head of the Nizami district executive authority Arif Gasimov and other officials.

Jabbarov noted that a commission will be created to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire, which will include the affected entrepreneurs.

He added that in the coming days, the commission will examine the territory of the shopping center.

On the morning of March 26 a fire occurred in the Diglas shopping center in the Nizami district of Baku. Adjacent buildings also burned down together with the shopping center.

Up to 100 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, over 20 fire engines, three helicopters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

